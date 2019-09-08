As Knowles (KN) Share Price Rose, Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.32 Million; Trb Advisors LP Holds Stake in Verisign (VRSN)

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 77,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 459,102 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, down from 536,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 1.08M shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 353,989 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 50,725 shares to 450,725 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 35,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $26.24M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.