As Knowles (KN) Share Price Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Increased by $307,615 Its Position; Blue Chip Partners Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $981,619

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 9,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, up from 101,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.47. About 3.68 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles (KN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Knowles for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 70,999 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 52,440 shares to 260,245 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

