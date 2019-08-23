As Knowles (KN) Market Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Upped Holding; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Cut Its Holding by $2.78 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 694,566 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 22,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 134,888 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, down from 157,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 4.97M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Knowles +2% as Q2 beats on top, bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

