As Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Clearbridge Investments Decreased by $12.23 Million Its Holding; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Price Rose, American International Group Has Increased Its Stake by $1.72 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 679,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The institutional investor held 723,560 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 35,816 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-In sweet spot, ECB risks normalising policy too slowly: Knot; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT: BOND-BUYING SHOULD BE PHASED OUT AFTER SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – The Knot Expands Success of lnspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings; 24/05/2018 – KNOT SAYS DUTCH HOUSING PLAN IS `GOOD INITIATIVE’; 18/03/2018 – KNOT: MUCH MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FINANCIAL-SECTOR RESILIENCE; 22/05/2018 – Gordian Knot Analytics Group Has Developed a New Approach for Measuring Brand Trust; 29/03/2018 – ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL’S KNOT COMMENTS IN AMSTERDAM; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS SIGNIFICANT STEPS WARRANTED TO PROTECT CONSUMERS, FIGHT CRIME IN CRYPTOTOKENS; 25/04/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS CAPITAL MARKETS UNION IS HIGHLY NECESSARY; 03/05/2018 – Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa Wins Prestigious Wedding Awards and Is Inducted Into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 21,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 204,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, up from 182,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 544,684 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $1.10B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 30,350 shares to 178,110 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 30,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,639 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

