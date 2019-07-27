As Knoll (KNL) Stock Rose, Dean Investment Associates Boosted Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 22,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,930 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 266,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 353,772 shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Knoll Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNL); 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q Net $15.3M; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1974.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 20,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,991 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 1,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,840 shares to 88,088 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,073 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 78 shares stake. Assetmark Inc owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 140,866 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delphi Mgmt Ma invested in 75,923 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Hillsdale Mngmt Inc invested in 0.16% or 94,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,251 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Century Companies has invested 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Jennison Lc has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 0.62% or 3.34 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). First Trust Advisors Lp owns 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 98,315 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares to 6,330 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

