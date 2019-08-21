As Knoll (KNL) Share Value Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased by $738,090 Its Stake; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake Upped by Aviva Plc

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 20,816 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 16,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 292,066 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 41,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47M, up from 988,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 127,896 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video)

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,424 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $156.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,783 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 11,900 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 3.34M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 715 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 52,949 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp has invested 0.33% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Ameriprise Fincl has 345,300 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 47,974 shares. 134,969 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Raymond James Serv Advsr holds 11,825 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Globeflex Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 31,884 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).