As Knoll (KNL) Share Value Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Position by $2.75 Million; As Polyone (POL) Stock Rose, Holder Leucadia National Cut by $340,489 Its Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 295.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 152,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 204,104 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 51,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 258,300 shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 04/04/2018 – Knoll Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.)

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 11,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The hedge fund held 30,020 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 41,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 498,669 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Incorporated Ma owns 75,923 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Company Ma accumulated 0% or 29,906 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Zebra Lc owns 0.48% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 47,974 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Indexiq Ltd Com accumulated 82,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Lc reported 0.04% stake. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 456,474 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 33,145 shares. 607,005 are owned by D E Shaw & Incorporated. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Pnc Services Group has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 6,289 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 982,992 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 12,300 shares to 64,100 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,640 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

