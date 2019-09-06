As Knoll (KNL) Share Price Rose, Dean Investment Associates Boosted by $403,290 Its Position; As Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Stock Value Rose, Troy Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 22,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 288,930 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 266,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 201,661 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.2. About 960,385 shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

