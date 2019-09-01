As Kmb (KMB) Stock Rose, Davenport & Company Boosted by $304,425 Its Holding; Agf Investments Has Decreased Its Bce (BCE) Holding by $1.10 Million; Stock Price Rose

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 24,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 222,684 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, down from 247,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 656,881 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Kmb (KMB) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 49,981 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, up from 47,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Kmb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.25M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 527,680 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Etf (XLY) by 61,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fast (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,339 shares to 12,058 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skt (NYSE:SKT) by 61,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,209 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs (NYSE:CBS).

