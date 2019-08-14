As Kla Tencor (KLAC) Market Value Rose, Alphamark Advisors Has Cut by $3.58 Million Its Holding; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, Covalent Partners Raised Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 30,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 645 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 30,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.81. About 60,641 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 86,515 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 18,083 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research invested in 0.07% or 82,412 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 23 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 0.22% or 12,536 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 47,651 shares in its portfolio. 22,429 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. Shell Asset stated it has 27,391 shares. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 140 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Llc reported 55,004 shares. Moreover, Harvey Capital Management has 1.3% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 1,831 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.27% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.18% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares to 538,044 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS) by 20,000 shares to 91,200 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 338,515 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. First Midwest Comml Bank Division reported 11,625 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.14% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,575 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 357,386 shares. Scotia Inc accumulated 7,878 shares. Needham Mgmt Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 26,250 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 0.09% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 3,995 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 7,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 476 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 0.08% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 16,820 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 0.3% or 5,488 shares. Clal Insur Enterp owns 102,689 shares.