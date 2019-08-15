As Kla (KLAC) Valuation Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increased Its Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Decreased by $31.30 Million Its Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.11. About 893,330 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 187,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 381,192 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.74 million, down from 568,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares to 276,559 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,741 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Miscellaneous Electronics Products Industry Prospects Bright – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: KLA Tencor, Fortesque Metals and Fortinet – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 34,720 shares to 66,854 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.84 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

