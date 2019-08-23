As Kla (KLAC) Stock Value Rose, Old National Bancorp Boosted Its Holding by $2.67 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $953,568

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 49,946 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 493,353 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 7,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 34,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 41,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.93. About 1.41 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.11 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

