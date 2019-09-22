As Kla (KLAC) Stock Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Position; Spark Investment Management Raised Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding by $2.72 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 234.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 679,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 969,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, up from 290,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 6.70 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Insys Seeked Approval for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray as Treatment for Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain; 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION TO “MORE THAN DOUBLE” EXISITING FOOTPRINT IN INJECTABLES- CONF. CALL; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group results; 20/04/2018 – lndivior Announces New Drug Submission to Health Canada for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Opioid Use Disorder; 08/05/2018 – Drugmaker Endo posts wider quarterly loss; 14/05/2018 – Braeburn Announces Publication of Positive Phase 3 Results For Long-Acting Buprenorphine For Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder i; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 25/05/2018 – INDIVIOR – REGULATORY SUBMISSION TO AUSTRALIA’S TGA FOR SUBLOCADE (BUPRENORPHINE EXTENDED-RELEASE) INJECTION FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID DEPENDENCE

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 9,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 25,107 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, down from 34,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 3.19 million shares traded or 99.83% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,733 shares. Prudential Public holds 0% or 4,145 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 89,325 were reported by Lateef Ltd Partnership. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 330,880 shares. Shell Asset holds 9,293 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.09% or 94,178 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Transamerica Finance Advisors Incorporated reported 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sg Americas Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 133 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.04% or 888,810 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0.04% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Stephens Ar has 8,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 58,550 shares to 650,780 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $350.36 million for 17.67 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 61,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 432,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Com invested in 38,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 174,443 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.04% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Parametrica reported 8.5% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.22M shares. 136,618 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Marco Invest Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 30,131 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C by 23,137 shares to 30,700 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 464,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC).

