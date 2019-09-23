As Kla (KLAC) Stock Price Rose, Theleme Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Stake by $85.70 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, down from 14,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 3.19 million shares traded or 99.83% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19,724 shares to 108,542 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 8,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Management has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,635 shares. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 3.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd has 37,269 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv owns 64,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdings accumulated 758,269 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 788 shares. Cap Inc Ca holds 2.97% or 317,179 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 955,683 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 57,738 shares. Madrona Svcs Limited Liability holds 2.26% or 18,207 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 5.11% or 262,715 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 9.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stralem invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.