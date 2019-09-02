As Kla (KLAC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.41 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Boosted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position by $733,125

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 136,585 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 130,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 967,245 shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $147.9. About 1.20M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,196 shares to 42,074 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could a Teacher’s Strike in Mexico Derail This Railroad’s Quarter? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,495 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Kornitzer Management Ks accumulated 245,263 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.03% or 95,741 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 23,538 shares. Murphy Cap holds 0.04% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 25,302 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 29,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 951 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc owns 0.24% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 20,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 35,127 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 2,067 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Limited Liability owns 105,705 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Prices Senior Notes to Refinance Debt – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RSP, WDC, KLAC, SYMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.46 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $343.64M for 16.81 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by KLA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,953 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 31,982 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 5,868 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 314,313 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 1,783 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.27% or 1.40 million shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 3,033 shares. Clal Insurance Limited stated it has 102,689 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated holds 0.13% or 7,998 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 49,946 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Kames Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 357,841 shares.