As Kla (KLAC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Its Holding; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Its Dover (DOV) Stake by $8.52 Million; Market Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 91,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 12,688 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 104,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 602,081 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 1.16 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Financial Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 14,595 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.13% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ulysses Mgmt Ltd reported 5,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.26% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Johnson Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 11,164 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Perkins Coie Tru Communications invested 0.04% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership has 3,879 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 23,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 81,389 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.69M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 75 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 9,390 shares. Kames Pcl has 0.05% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 16,166 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 35,133 shares to 38,633 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 13,463 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 10,634 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0.06% or 17.09 million shares. Sageworth Trust holds 1,457 shares. Secor L P, New York-based fund reported 3,874 shares. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 26,508 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Benedict Advsr Incorporated has 1.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 67,398 were accumulated by Cipher Lp. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 15,521 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 50,762 shares. 15,531 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. 1,104 are owned by Washington Trust Retail Bank. Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 1.61% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 41,762 shares. Schroder Management Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 255,163 shares.