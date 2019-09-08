As Kla (KLAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Its Position; Zagg (ZAGG) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.69 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 399,250 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 78,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 357,841 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.75M, up from 279,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.86M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 33,318 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 35,545 shares. American Century Cos accumulated 371,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Investors Lc owns 332 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Systematic Fin Management Lp owns 105,850 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 437,784 shares. Moreover, Euclidean Tech Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 10,450 shares. 49 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com reported 204,687 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 7,824 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Buckingham Mgmt reported 150,000 shares stake. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IFROGZ Adds AIRTIME PRO to Affordable Truly Wireless Earbuds Family – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ZAGG Offers Multiple Shots On Goal In Front Of 5G Cycle – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UL Grants InvisibleShield First-Ever Verification Mark for High Energy Visible Blue Light Mitigation and True Color Preservation – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28,299 shares to 261,789 shares, valued at $22.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,264 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na holds 69,771 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 32,138 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Epoch Investment Prtn has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 75,211 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 90,487 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,886 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.04% or 86,000 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.03% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,602 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 1.64% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).