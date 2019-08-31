As Kla (KLAC) Shares Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised by $522,341 Its Stake; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 5,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.32M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $147.9. About 1.20M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BACK EX-GLG MANAGER’S HEDGE-FUND STARTUP; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Group Buys New 1% Position in WideOpenWest; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Hold Talks to Buy Aryzta’s Picard Stake; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 6,629 shares. Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares. Veritable LP owns 9,358 shares. Karp Cap Corporation reported 16,765 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd has 0.23% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 16,080 shares. Synovus holds 0.01% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc has 452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 0.5% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 215,736 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.90 million shares or 7.29% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc reported 7,547 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 33,735 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.02% or 1.06 million shares. Allen Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Alps Advisors Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 266,900 shares. Advisory Services Networks holds 0.16% or 64,109 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.83M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $137.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

