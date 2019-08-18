As Kla (KLAC) Share Value Rose, Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Position by $59.28 Million; Hengehold Capital Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Raised by $2.45 Million

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 498,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 11.74 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 billion, down from 12.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.38M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 182,800 shares to 21.70 million shares, valued at $643.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

