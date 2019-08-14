As Kla (KLAC) Share Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 457,203 shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 1.72M shares traded or 9.01% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 5,700 shares. 7,353 were accumulated by Veritable L P. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Westchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 406,572 shares. Wisconsin-based Legacy Cap Incorporated has invested 0.23% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Korea Investment has invested 0.12% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 3,153 are held by Tru Of Vermont. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Inc holds 0% or 75 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.14% or 138,585 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Department has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Fmr Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 2.26 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 13,058 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,789 shares to 90,339 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,571 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 1.04M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 18,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Financial Mngmt Pro Inc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 40,390 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 11,693 shares. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Da Davidson And Co reported 99,516 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 808 shares. Company State Bank has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Tru Na reported 10,634 shares. Private Advisor Llc reported 21,970 shares.