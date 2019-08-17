As Kla (KLAC) Market Value Rose, Holder Jane Street Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $856,800; Idex (IEX) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Cut Stake by $1.29 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, down from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.27 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 8,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 441,588 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.01 million, down from 450,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 463,923 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Inc Com (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 24,797 shares to 49,301 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 28.08 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation Acquires Velcora Holding AB – Stockhouse” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Corp (IEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel has 6,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 0.03% or 725,523 shares. Natixis owns 2,128 shares. Champlain Inv Partners Ltd Company holds 1.15% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 866,810 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Yorktown Mgmt Research Co Inc reported 2,350 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Snyder Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 493,278 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Segment Wealth Limited Liability reported 3,221 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). State Street holds 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 2.51M shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 41,398 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.1% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 28,516 shares. 1,541 are owned by Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 64,121 shares to 70,821 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 480,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,802 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).