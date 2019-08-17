As Kla (KLAC) Market Value Rose, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Boosted Stake; As Synnex (SNX) Share Value Declined, Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 32,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.20 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 276,317 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 7,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 27,532 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.27 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,200 shares to 92,479 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,855 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

