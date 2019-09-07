As Kla (KLAC) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increased by $773,500 Its Holding; Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 134,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.86M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,559 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

