As Kkr & Co (KKR) Shares Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Trimmed Position; Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Boosted Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 498,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 527,374 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.93 TO $1.08; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 6.92 million shares traded or 129.55% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 03/05/2018 – KKR’S NUTTALL: C-CORP WILL MEAN FEWER SURPRISES; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Kkr Clo 13 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – KKR Releases “Diverging Paths” by Henry H. McVey; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 22/03/2018 – KKR-backed Emerald Media Acquires Significant Minority Stake in Global Sports Commerce; 04/04/2018 – KKR to Invest $172 Million in Cherwell Software; 29/05/2018 – KKR to buy enterprise software firm BMC; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Rates KKR CLO 21 Ltd./LLC; Issues New Issue Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National General Hldgs (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 187,420 shares to 397,124 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) by 16,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,772 shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

