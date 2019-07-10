As Kkr & Co (KKR) Stock Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Trimmed Stake; Realpage (RP) Stake Upped by Palisade Capital Management Llc

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 474,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 466,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 627,355 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 3.25 million shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 14/03/2018 – KKR & CO LP KKR.N – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – KKR drops partnership structure in wake of Trump tax reforms; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: KKR 5Y/7Y/20Y Yen Bonds, Swaps +35/55/90bps; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY – WILL RAISE CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 7.00% SERIES A CUMULATIVE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS; 22/03/2018 – KKR’s Emerald Media Buys $80 Million Stake in Sports Tech Firm; 03/05/2018 – Private equity firm KKR to convert to a corporation after U.S. tax reform; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC and Haymaker Resources, LP for $404 million and proposed election to change tax status; 29/05/2018 – KKR TO ACQUIRE BMC SOFTWARE FROM INVESTOR GROUP; 22/03/2018 – KKR-backed Emerald Media Acquires Significant Minority Stake in Global Sports Commerce; 14/03/2018 – France’s Korian sees eventual margin gain from real estate investment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory invested in 0.01% or 41,222 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 69,508 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc invested in 150 shares. Westfield Lp stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Principal Group Incorporated Inc owns 2.95M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability holds 107,697 shares. Piedmont Invest, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,208 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 7.06M shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 0.69% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 2.13M shares. 5,257 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. Shares for $7.99 million were sold by WINN STEPHEN T.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc by 3,000 shares to 22,721 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd owns 0% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 6,825 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communications Mi Adv holds 32,500 shares. 21,345 were accumulated by Essex Fincl. Nebraska-based Walnut Private Equity Partners Limited Co has invested 7.01% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 5.02% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 212,815 shares or 6.73% of its portfolio.