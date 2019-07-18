As Kkr & Co (KKR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut Its Position; Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding Maintained by Starboard Value Lp

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 104,255 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 1.77 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 22/03/2018 – EMERALD MEDIA – HAS ACQUIRED A SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN GLOBAL SPORTS COMMERCE; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – PTA BUSINESS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE SIZEABLE EBITDA IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – KKR’S PEPPER GROUP SAYS PAUL BYRNE JOINS AS TREASURER FROM QBE; 03/05/2018 – KKR to Ditch Partnership Structure and Become Corporation — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-KKR in talks to buy BMC Software for $10 billion – NY Post; 17/04/2018 – KKR TO INVEST EU293M IN SERBIA OVER 5 YEARS: VUCIC’S OFFICE; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO – DAVID HAINES WAS PREVIOUSLY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GROHE GROUP; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – Private equity firm KKR to convert to a corporation after U.S. tax reform; 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MLN WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR’S INITIAL $50 MLN INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017

