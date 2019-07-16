As Kkr & Co (KKR) Stock Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut by $879,405 Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose While Brinker Capital Lifted Its Stake

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,993 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89 million, up from 118,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 6.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 1.60M shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-KKR India Asset Finance to raise $600 mln to bolster lending business – Business Standard; 03/05/2018 – KKR RAISED $6 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND IN QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – KKR IS SAID TO PLAN ENVISION BID THAT COULD TOP $11B: NYP; 10/05/2018 – Fortis Opts for India Tycoons Over TPG, KKR in Hospital Takeover; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty: KKR, Kayne Anderson, Haymaker Mgmt to Own About 37% Stake; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 26/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 26); 22/03/2018 – KKR-BACKED EMERALD MEDIA BUYS SIGNIFICANT MINORITY STAKE IN; 03/05/2018 – KKR 1Q Economic Profit Per Share 42c; 22/05/2018 – KKR’S PEPPER IS SAID TO HIRE EX-QBE TREASURER PAUL BYRNE: AFR

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $294.96M for 18.71 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.34% or 32,500 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs holds 0.15% or 21,345 shares in its portfolio. Davis Capital Partners Limited Com reported 5.02% stake. Covey Cap Limited Liability Company owns 212,815 shares. Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 400,000 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 8,786 shares to 6,402 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 27,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,818 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

