As Kkr & Co (KKR) Stock Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lowered Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Truepoint Has Cut Holding

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 4.80M shares traded or 65.80% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – KKR sells Finnish healthcare group to rival CVC in €1.8bn deal; 29/05/2018 – KKR Sells Mineral and Royalty Interests to Kimbell Royalty Partners; 18/05/2018 – FOCUS-Czech firms look to sweep up profits from dirty power; 20/03/2018 – KKR, Venado Oil & Gas Team Up for Eagle Ford Expansion (Video); 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MLN WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR’S INITIAL $50 MLN INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN TOWER, KKR ARE SAID AMONG BIDDERS FOR ALTICE TOWERS; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty: KKR, Kayne Anderson, Haymaker Mgmt to Own About 37% Stake; 21/05/2018 – KKR SAID TO WEIGH UNITED GROUP IPO IN LONDON OR AMSTERDAM IN 4Q

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KKR’s profit will be $294.90 million for 18.64 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inc holds 21,345 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Covey Cap Ltd Com reported 212,815 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability has invested 0% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.34% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.50M shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Partners Ltd invested in 7.01% or 400,000 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,026 shares. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M.