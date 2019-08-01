As Kkr & Co (KKR) Market Valuation Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut Its Position; 1492 Capital Management Has Lifted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $2.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 3.82 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 3.87 million shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 04/04/2018 – CHERWELL SOFTWARE SAYS LATEST INVESTMENT OF $172 MLN WILL BE IN ADDITION TO KKR’S INITIAL $50 MLN INVESTMENT MADE IN CHERWELL IN FEB 2017; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – PTA BUSINESS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE SIZEABLE EBITDA IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – KKR seeks Trump tax boost from restructuring; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 15/05/2018 – Isaac Reshad: Exclusive – KKR launches unit focussed on impact investing; 15/03/2018 – KKR boosts yen bond sale by a third to $377 mln; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY – WILL RAISE CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 7.00% SERIES A CUMULATIVE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS; 03/05/2018 – KKR to Ditch Partnership Structure and Become Corporation — 3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – MAX: APPROVED SUBMISSION OF PROPOSALS FROM KKR, STANCHART, TPG; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181025: KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limited Partnership; Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 6.81M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 88,315 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 308,681 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 12,507 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.57% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 1.45M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 4.61 million shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 94,445 shares. Moreover, Mesirow Fincl Invest Mgmt has 1.07% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 360,390 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 98,320 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Limited holds 0.84% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Llc holds 109,322 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,949 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 20,819 shares to 198,972 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 17,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,630 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walnut Private Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 400,000 shares. Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 212,815 shares. Pinnacle Limited Com holds 0% or 6,825 shares. Essex Fin Svcs has invested 0.15% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Davis Partners Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 2.50 million shares.