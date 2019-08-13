As Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Stock Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Holding by $1.39 Million; As Arotech (ARTX) Shares Declined, Holder Cannell Capital Has Cut Position

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 24,851 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) by 70.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 92,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 131,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kite Realty Group Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 52,630 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 2.3% Position in Kite Realty; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS SCHEDULED MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JULY 28, 2020 TO APRIL 22, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces Daniel R. Sink to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST – SOLD SHOPPING CENTERS, WERE USED TO PAY DOWN UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust 1Q Rev $89.8M; 08/05/2018 – Kurdistan 24 English: A source from the #KRG Council of Ministers told #Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday that the vote will take place; 16/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Sells Two Shopping Centers for $63 Million; 23/04/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces Daniel R. Sink to Step Dn as Chief Fincl Officer; 13/03/2018 Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP HAS OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING FACILITY TO $1.2 BLN

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares to 888,008 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,779 activity. The insider Krutty Dean M bought 5,000 shares worth $9,950. 5,000 shares valued at $15,150 were bought by Cappell Kenneth W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,002 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Ancora Ltd Company invested in 456,943 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Bankshares Of America De owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Virtu Fincl holds 21,471 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 1.11 million shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,657 shares. New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 3,250 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $118,425 activity.