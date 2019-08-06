As Kirby (KEX) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Nomura Holdings Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 717.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 184,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 210,221 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.26 million, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49 million shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 615,473 shares traded or 16.65% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd Com reported 61,109 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Omers Administration holds 30,855 shares. Pictet Retail Bank And Trust Ltd holds 2,000 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). One Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,131 were accumulated by Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Co. Moreno Evelyn V invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Welch Grp owns 1,786 shares. Guyasuta Inv reported 4.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp owns 54,065 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2,033 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 660,309 shares. Axiom Interest Invsts De owns 11,603 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.47M shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,601 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kirby Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.16% stake. Tygh Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.72% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Baillie Gifford Communications invested in 0.63% or 7.71 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 3,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 5,344 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 16 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.49% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 43,200 shares. Scout reported 186,126 shares. 11,497 were accumulated by Logan Capital Inc. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,803 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 11,838 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 244,025 shares stake. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 6,378 shares. Moreover, National Inv Services Wi has 0.41% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31 million for 20.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.