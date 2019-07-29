As Kirby (KEX) Stock Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Increased Stake by $2.96 Million; Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 56,073 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,006 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 90,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 280,501 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 140,818 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 12 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 69 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,975 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 42,767 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And owns 5,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc reported 4,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp has 3.55M shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 195,000 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communications owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 8,806 shares. Prelude Management Ltd holds 477 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has invested 1.24% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 309,470 shares to 543,238 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolus Inc by 78,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,678 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).