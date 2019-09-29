As Kirby (KEX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Raised Its Position; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Valuation Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Holding by $12.97 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 40,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 398,752 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.17M, down from 439,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $324.71. About 295,870 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 62,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 172,690 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64M, up from 110,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 400,140 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 30,000 shares to 75,654 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 106,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 29,394 shares to 859,026 shares, valued at $50.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 25,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 66.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.