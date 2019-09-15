As Kirby (KEX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Cut Position by $41.02 Million; Ebix (EBIX) Holder Trellus Management Company Has Raised Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 525,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.20M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 420,753 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 215.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 256,487 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 65,140 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,471 shares. 106,304 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 146,559 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 98,837 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 14,800 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). P2 Prtnrs Llc has invested 5.55% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Next owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 146 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 44 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 16,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Portolan Cap Mgmt Lc reported 146,965 shares stake.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 25,156 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $22.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 623,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 582,757 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Inc reported 370,384 shares stake. The New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Captrust Fincl holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 152 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tarbox Family Office owns 24 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 5,205 shares. First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,043 shares. Mutual Of America Cap owns 64,422 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 550,943 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 16,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.