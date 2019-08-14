As Kirby (KEX) Stock Price Rose, Aperio Group Increased Position by $608,100; Apriem Advisors Maintains Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 190,802 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 179,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 48.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 24,828 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 16,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 399,566 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 1,115 shares stake. 1,521 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 28,276 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 274,650 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,283 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 343 shares. Fruth Investment has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0.01% or 488,459 shares. Macquarie Grp has 0.05% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 42,068 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Investment Serv Wi stated it has 5,014 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 51,255 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,518 shares to 28,679 shares, valued at $50.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,864 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Mngmt Limited reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealth Architects Ltd reported 16,116 shares. 1.08 million were reported by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Rbo And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 155,928 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regal Inv Advsr Lc reported 40,543 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Grp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clark Estates Incorporated New York invested in 4,263 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advsrs invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Capital Advisors holds 33,730 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt holds 1.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 61,075 shares. Moller Financial Ser holds 0.21% or 5,883 shares. Ci Inc holds 93,531 shares. Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Assets Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,000 shares.