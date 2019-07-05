As Kirby (KEX) Share Value Rose, Scout Investments Boosted Stake; Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Declined While Opaleye Management Has Boosted by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 6,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,126 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, up from 180,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 64,452 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 147,378 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.80 million activity. On Friday, February 1 DRAGG RONALD A sold $46,796 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 630 shares. On Friday, February 1 the insider Miller Monte J sold $446,100. O’Neil Christian G. sold $348,438 worth of stock or 4,731 shares. Grzebinski David W had sold 8,052 shares worth $605,854.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 6,403 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 350 shares. Fmr Lc has 36,603 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 130,006 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,419 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Gp has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). First Manhattan holds 0% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. 73,298 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 4,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc holds 1.92% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp owns 101,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James And Llc holds 0.09% or 38,311 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.68% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Schroder Inv Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 552,762 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 49,195 shares to 240,564 shares, valued at $48.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 731,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 874,753 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se (BASFY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 660,128 were reported by Voya Inv Limited Liability Company. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 1.64 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ghost Tree Capital Limited Com invested in 500,000 shares or 1.68% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 23,009 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 2.29M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 203,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 4,800 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 819,955 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 553,937 shares. Parkside Retail Bank reported 1,062 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $30.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

