As Kirby (KEX) Market Value Rose, Linscomb & Williams Trimmed Stake; V3 Capital Management LP Lifted Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake by $30.98 Million as Stock Value Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 246,942 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 361,624 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,336 shares to 14,278 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 16,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $39.81 million for 29.09 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.11% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 6,360 shares. Geode Limited Com owns 567,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.69% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). The Georgia-based Atlanta Mgmt Com L L C has invested 1.58% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 393,208 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 670,770 shares. J Goldman Ltd Partnership owns 95,060 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 3,750 shares stake. Frontier Capital Mngmt Communications Ltd Co reported 201,165 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 342,946 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 2,400 shares stake.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 50,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 5,300 shares. And Buildings Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 10.74% or 974,447 shares in its portfolio. 4,209 are owned by Ameritas Partners. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 70,617 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Bluemar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.92% or 58,533 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 79,942 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 426,597 shares. Fdx Incorporated owns 7,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).