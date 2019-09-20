As Kirby (KEX) Market Value Rose, Holder Fruth Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; Boston Advisors Has Raised Centene (CNC) Holding by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 68,124 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 19,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 59,566 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 39,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 1.07 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 5,984 shares. 30,957 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tygh Mgmt reported 74,537 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 36,588 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 33,702 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested in 0.03% or 370,384 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation owns 5,870 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management has 2.37 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 5,205 shares. 166,102 were reported by Lathrop Inv Corp. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Westwood Holdings holds 5,051 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,246 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 457,574 shares.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 28.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 235,000 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,544 shares. Dupont Corp reported 17,914 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ent Fin Corporation invested in 3,713 shares. Regions Fincl holds 8,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wexford Capital LP stated it has 0.96% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Southpoint Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 5.35% or 2.70M shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,811 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Richard Bernstein Ltd Com accumulated 57,646 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% or 145,446 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pitcairn invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

