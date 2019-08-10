As Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Blackrock Decreased Holding by $1.45 Million; Rmb Capital Management Stake in First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) Has Trimmed by $2.86 Million as Share Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 51.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 220,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 209,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 429,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.71M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 482,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 13.26M shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 28,314 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 3.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc.

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Gold Prices at 6 Year High Due to US-China Trade Policies – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Gold Stocks May Have Room To Run With Spot Prices At 5-Year Highs – ValueWalk” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold ‘rally seems set to roll on’ as investors turn risk-averse – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross Gold: Outlook For FY 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Tennessee Bank Earns Top Honors from Business Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New South Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 20,217 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 128,965 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust holds 0% or 53 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 85,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 190,836 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 65,125 shares. Balyasny Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Metropolitan Life Communication Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 93,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 421,878 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 20,343 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 11,794 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 962,092 shares. Kennedy Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 70,704 shares to 341,329 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,152 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.23 million for 9.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.