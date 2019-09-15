As Kinross Gold (KGC) Shares Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Upped Its Stake by $20.67 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4316.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 246,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 251,715 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17M, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 211,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 21.54M shares traded or 39.54% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (Put) (IVV) by 316,110 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerg Mkts Indx F (EEM) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,377 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt owns 97,400 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Whitnell stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). State Street has 73.42 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. First City Management accumulated 12,670 shares. Sivik Global Limited Liability accumulated 1.63% or 80,000 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt has 1.21% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shufro Rose Lc invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,251 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity invested in 0.19% or 422,208 shares. Cap International Ca reported 44,271 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has 0.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.52M shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arga Management Limited Partnership invested in 2,825 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dsm Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

