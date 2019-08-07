As Kinross Gold (KGC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Cut by $13.11 Million Its Holding; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Lifted Its Macys (M) Holding by $4.99 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 18.95M shares traded or 59.22% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 7.53 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA

