As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Lowered Position by $10.57 Million; Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased Position in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $1.93 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 471,519 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 37,758 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS)

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getting To Yes – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Thomas Karam to Lead EQT’s Midstream Business – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM ups cost, delays timing of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners and EQGP Holdings Announce Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. Tupper Floyd R also bought $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Friday, June 7.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 139.99M shares to 146.55M shares, valued at $8.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 93.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 94.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 4.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.