As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Stake; Great Point Partners Maintains Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT)

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 287,881 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 63,710 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $109,462 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by HAFT JAY M, worth $17,000 on Tuesday, June 25. MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P had bought 1,000 shares worth $8,000. $16,350 worth of stock was bought by Tupper Floyd R on Friday, June 7.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $156.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14,533 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 42,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 172,661 shares. Foundry Limited Company owns 348,788 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 100,283 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 154,902 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Sit Assocs has 7,600 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 7,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Morgan Stanley owns 8,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0% or 285,800 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 85,255 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $61.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 479,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

