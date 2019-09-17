As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shares Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Market Value Declined While Farmers National Bank Has Decreased Its Stake

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 516,838 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 136,000 shares as the company's stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 336,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 200,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 19,467 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold KINS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 4.65% less from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 26,801 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 20,001 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 16,898 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc, California-based fund reported 115,000 shares. 27 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.01% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). State Street owns 13,297 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 8,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Citigroup has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has 37,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. $48,532 worth of stock was bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY on Thursday, August 22. Shares for $17,000 were bought by HAFT JAY M. Tupper Floyd R bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 39,357 shares to 428,621 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,056 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).