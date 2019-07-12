As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shares Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed by $10.57 Million Its Holding; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Cut Its Position in Harley Davidson (HOG) by $305,448 as Stock Price Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 6,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 24,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 62,279 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 6,000 shares to 33,150 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 5.92% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.52 per share. HOG’s profit will be $228.68M for 6.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63 million for 5.10 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $551,408 activity. $384 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was sold by GOLDSTEIN BARRY. $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was bought by HAFT JAY M.

