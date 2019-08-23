As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Cut by $10.57 Million Its Stake; As Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Rose, Holder At Bancorp Decreased Its Holding by $536,648

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 6,835 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 19,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 39,067 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 58,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 1.76M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 26/04/2018 – Exciting Culinary Lineup Revealed for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest; 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass™ Brings On Former Spotify and Viacom Exec as Chief Product Officer; 03/05/2018 – Clusterfest Reveals Details for lmmersive, One-of-a-Kind Experiences from TV’s Most Iconic Comedy Shows; 13/04/2018 – a walk from @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016); 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – DJ Khaled and Get Schooled Announce New Scholarship under Major Keys Campaign; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Company News For Aug 9, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Tuesday With China Tariff Reprieve – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 174,539 shares to 512,043 shares, valued at $41.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. On Thursday, August 15 GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $11,580 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 1,500 shares. HAFT JAY M also bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Tuesday, June 25. Tupper Floyd R had bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 6.37 million shares to 6.44M shares, valued at $58.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 3.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Missouri-based Acr Alpine Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). American Intl has 5,916 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 172,661 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 93,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 9,700 shares. Millennium Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.72% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).