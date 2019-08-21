As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Share Value Declined, Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Holding; As Sientra (SIEN) Share Value Declined, Abingworth Llp Raised by $1.53 Million Its Stake

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.48M market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 415,907 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 11,649 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 20,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 20,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 28,072 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 7 shares. Capital Mgmt Associates New York stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Banc Funds Commerce Ltd holds 172,661 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 47,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.42% or 58,434 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 796 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 285,800 shares stake. Monarch Asset Llc has invested 0.11% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 3,104 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 93,508 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 0% or 62,060 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $16,350 was bought by Tupper Floyd R. $17,000 worth of stock was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $8,000 was made by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P on Tuesday, August 13.

