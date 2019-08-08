As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed by $10.57 Million Its Stake; As Ecl (ECL) Valuation Rose, Davenport & Company Cut Its Holding by $14.35 Million

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ecl (ECL) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 81,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 247,136 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63M, down from 328,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ecl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $200.19. About 1.05M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 56,037 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hemp, Inc.’s Hempathon Underway as First Participant Completes Hemp Planting at Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Kingstone Companies, Zuora, Pivotal Software, and Eros International and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors (KINS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 47% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

