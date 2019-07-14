As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Cut by $10.57 Million Its Holding; Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 8,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 722,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.98 million, down from 730,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $80.03. About 3.07 million shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 51,404 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $485.71M for 25.98 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 140,995 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $48.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 351,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,613 were reported by Cadence Cap Management Limited Com. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Roosevelt Inv Gru Inc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 165,180 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.39% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Credit Agricole S A reported 9,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 9,300 shares. Dana Inv Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 183,855 shares. Axa invested in 885,675 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.34% or 8.01M shares in its portfolio. 1.64 million are owned by Prudential Financial Inc. Pnc Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 116,252 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4,219 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 40,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 398,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Management Lc holds 0.28% or 209,274 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 10,724 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 528 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 47,469 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 0.09% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Sit Inv Associates reported 7,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. 20,001 were accumulated by M&T Bankshares Corporation. State Street Corporation accumulated 143,755 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 285,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Mngmt Associate Ny stated it has 0.52% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $453,386 activity. $16,350 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R. HAFT JAY M also bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63 million for 5.11 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.