As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Alpine Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $10.57 Million; As Dollar General Corp. (DG) Valuation Declined, Leuthold Group Has Cut Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 36,993 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,603 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 82,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 5,922 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sather Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 91,241 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,234 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 1,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 47,146 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,480 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hl Services Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 79,403 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Com has 3.54% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 665,800 shares. Petrus Lta accumulated 104,700 shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 53,310 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited Co has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 138 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares to 246,571 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 58,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 21.97 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Inc reported 5,916 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.04% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 14,533 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 3,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 154,902 shares. Northern Trust owns 100,283 shares. 53,588 are held by Eidelman Virant Capital. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 151 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 47,469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank Corp reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 7 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.11% or 47,602 shares.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 65.38% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $4.63M for 4.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.81% EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 93.10 million shares to 94.01 million shares, valued at $928.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 74.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 75.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).